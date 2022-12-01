Starting over? Good Morning America star Amy Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, “just drifted apart,” a source tells In Touch exclusively about the couple amid the ongoing T.J. Holmes romance rumors. Sharing that Amy and Andrew are “already living in separate homes,” the source’s insight comes just a day after the former Melrose Place star, 55, deleted all social media photos of his wife.

Followers were quick to notice that Andrew erased all pictures of Amy, 49, from his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 30, shortly after images surfaced online of Amy and T.J., 45, together despite them legally being married. The two GMA cohosts deactivated their respective Instagram accounts after news broke of their apparent outings.

The last photo that Amy shared of her husband via her since-deactivated Instagram account was in July. Over the past year, though, she posted multiple moments of them together at home and on various vacations. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was not wearing her wedding ring in several of her online posts throughout October and November. On November 18, Amy and Andrew sold their New York City apartment for $5.2 million, In Touch confirmed.

Amy and Andrew have been married since February 2010. While they don’t share children together, the morning show anchor is a stepmom to his sons from a previous relationship, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt. For T.J.’s part, the journalist has been married to wife Marilee Fiebig since March 2010. They share daughter Sabine together, whom they welcomed in January 2013.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Andrew’s Instagram cleanup came just hours after Daily Mail published photos of Amy and T.J. looking cozy together on several occasions in New York City throughout November. One snapshot captured the duo having drinks at a bar on November 10. Another picture revealed T.J. placing his hand on Amy’s backside on November 13. The pair were also spotted holding hands in an Uber in a photo taken on November 28.

Amy and T.J.’s friendship became a fan-favorite for ABC viewers, as the television reporters have spent time together in the past training for a half-marathon among other amicable outings. Their onscreen banter also became a staple for GMA.

Amy and Andrew have not publicly addressed the relationship rumors. Reps for the cohosts and GMA did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Nevertheless, multiple sources told In Touch that Amy and Andrew are dating.

Their relationship is an “HR nightmare” for the network, one insider exclusively told In Touch, explaining that Good Morning America is “desperately trying to figure out” how to handle the speculation.

Previously, Amy revealed that she and Andrew experienced a bump along the road in their marriage when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a bilateral mastectomy and six months of chemotherapy in 2013, Amy was declared cancer free and has been since then.

“This was not something I would wish on anyone’s marriage,” she explained to People in 2015, adding that their rough patch lasted for “several months.”