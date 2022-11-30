Longtime couple. Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach has been married to husband Andrew Shue for 12 years, and he had a long career in the spotlight before walking down the aisle with the reporter.

Who Is Amy Robach’s Husband?

Amy, 49, and Andrew, 55, wed in 2010 after dating for about 10 months. They were both married prior to finding love with each other.

The morning show host tied the knot with her first husband, professional baseball player Tim McIntosh, in 1996. They split in 2008 after 12 years of marriage. As for Andrew, he also divorced his first wife, Jennifer Hageney, in 2008.

Although Andrew stuck by Amy’s side after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, the Michigan native admitted her illness put a huge strain on their relationship.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

“This was not something I would wish on anyone’s marriage,” she recalled to People in 2015, admitting that they “threw everything up in the air” and went through a rough patch that lasted for “several months.” She entered remission in 2013 after a bilateral mastectomy and six months of chemotherapy. She as since been cancer free.

They pair’s relationship withstood through their struggles and they seemed stronger than ever in the years that followed. “We knew that if we could just get back to what our connection was about … then we could get through it,” Amy added at the time.

As far as how they weathered the storm, the Emmy winner exclusively told Closer Weekly that she and Andrew had a “foundation of extreme passion and respect,” which helped during the “hard” moments.

“It’s trying, but we work hard at it,” Amy explained in 2018. “We’d gone to couples therapy. Oh my gosh. Several times at different points in our marriage and we’re not shy to say that that has been a huge part in our success as a couple that we work at it and we get help when we need it.”

Do Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Have Kids?

While Amy and Andrew don’t have any children together, they both have multiple kids from their first marriages. The journalist has two daughters, Ava and Annie, with her ex-husband, while Andrew and his former spouse share three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

What Is Andrew Shue’s Job?

Andrew is an actor best known for his role as Billy Campbell on Melrose Place. He also had a short stint as a professional soccer player for the L.A. Galaxy.

These days, he hosts a podcast with Amy’s mother, Joan Robach, and comedian Chuck Nice, and he is heavily involved in philanthropy.

Are Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Still Together?

Amy and Andrew sparked split rumors in early November 2022 after eagle-eyed fans noticed her wedding ring was missing in multiple photographs on her Instagram. The two were last seen on a pubic outing together in June 2022 but are seemingly still legally married.

The Better author has since been spotted looking cozy with her coanchor T.J. Holmes, who is married to Marilee Fiebig. The coworkers were photographed spending a weekend together at a cottage in the Shawangunk Mountain region on November 13, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. However, neither party has confirmed if they are romantically involved or just close friends.



In Touch reached out to Amy and T.J.’s teams but did not hear back by the time of publication.