Foreshadowing? T.J. Holmes previously joked that his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had “plenty of reasons” to “leave” before rumors began to circulate that he’s having an alleged affair with his Good Morning America coanchor Amy Robach.

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” T.J., 45, wrote in an anniversary post for Marilee, 45, in March 2020, which has gone viral after photos began to circulate of him getting cozy with Amy, 49. “And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years.”

After joking he’s “not being dramatic,” the former CNN personality said he had given Marilee “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the [door].”

T.J. then praised the immigration lawyer’s “built-in [Black] woman superpower” in showing him “grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

“Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That might even be a stretch,” he wrote. “If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky.”

T.J. concluded the post by referring to himself as Marilee’s “decade challenge.”

The post has since been shared by several social media users after T.J. and Amy sparked romance speculation when photos were released of the two spending quality time together during multiple outings in November.

In one photo from November 13 shared by Daily Mail, T.J. was seen placing his hand on his coanchor’s backside as she loaded things into a car trunk after they spent a weekend together in upstate New York. Meanwhile, another snap from November 28 captured the pair holding hands as they rode in an Uber in New York City.

Good Morning America

That same day, multiple sources told In Touch that T.J. and Amy are dating, and the network is scrambling to “figure out how to handle” their relationship. “It’s an HR nightmare,” the insider says. However, neither Amy nor TJ have addressed the romance speculation.

T.J. is still legally married to Marilee, while Amy has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010.

Amy and Andrew, 55, have not publicly commented on their relationship status, though she sparked split rumors by not wearing her wedding ring in several Instagram posts in October and November. The last photo the Better author shared with the Melrose Place alum was in July 2022. Amy has since deactivated her Instagram account amid the romance rumors with T.J.