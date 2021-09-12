New man, who dis? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer sent fans into a frenzy when she went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. This marks Leah’s first public relationship since her split from ex-boyfriend Jason Jordan in April 2019. Keep scrolling below to find out more about Jaylan.

Who Is Jaylan Mobley?

Leah’s new man is from Charlotte, North Carolina. He works as a U.S. Army cyber officer and he previously worked for NASA.

How Did Leah and Jaylan Meet?

“We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020,” Leah told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Sunday, September 12. “In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date. On our first date, he picked me up took me to a lovely dinner at Bricks & Barrels in Charleston, West Virginia, and then we went to the Wiz Khalifa concert at the WV Power Park. It was amazing. ”

How Long Have Leah and Jaylan Been Dating?

Jaylan and Leah became a couple during their romantic getaway to Costa Rica in August 2021. “We officially became exclusive during our trip to Costa Rica, when Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner! It was perfect!” Leah gushed. “This makes nearly a month, but we are excited to see what the future holds.”

On Friday, September 10, Leah took their relationship Instagram official by posting the first-ever photo of her and Jaylan to her account. “🔐❤️,” she captioned the loved-up picture.

Fans immediately flooded the comments to congratulate Leah on her newfound love. “YESSSSSSSS. LEAH YOU F–KING BETTER. SO HAPPY FOR YOUUUUU❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “About damn timeeee 😂🙌🔥 You deserve it alllllll💋🙏🏻👑🥺.”

Has Leah Introduced Jaylan to Her Kids?

Leah is a mom of three and shares twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms, as well as daughter Adalynn with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. Not only is Jaylan everything Leah was looking for in a partner, but he also gets along well with her girls.

“Jaylan and the girls just recently met, and they connected so well that initially it scared me, but I want my girls to see who is making their mama smile. I’m happy they got to meet him and love him,” Leah told ET. “Addie happened to be home when he picked me up for our first date. When he pulled into the wrong house, she insisted on letting him know that he needed to pick her Mom up at the correct home and directed him to exactly where to pick me up. She was like, ‘Oh no, sir, you need to pick my mama up at the front door. Please and thank you!'”