Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Says She’s Trusting ‘Divine Timing’ When It Comes to Dating After Jason Split

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer said she is trusting her heart and “divine timing” when it comes to her love life.

“I think whatever is meant to happen will happen,” the 29-year-old shared in a new Instagram Q&A with fans on Thursday, June 3, two years after she confirmed her split from ex-boyfriend Jason Jordan.

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah said she is focused on raising her kids: twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 11, with ex-husband Corey Simms as well as daughter Adalynn, 8, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, but is keeping an open mind about meeting an eligible bachelor.

In an April 2019 episode of the hit MTV series, the Hope, Grace and Faith author revealed why her relationship with Jason didn’t work out in the end. “[It] just wasn’t right,” Leah told a producer, adding, “My kids weren’t feeling it anymore either, not that they can determine who I’m going to be with, but they were picking up on the energy and it wasn’t OK.”

She said they had a tough time seeing things from each other’s perspectives, which often made their connection tense. “He wanted to try to work on it, but I was like, ‘I think this is just toxic, I don’t think this is good.’ That’s OK to accept. To me, that’s healthy dating,” Leah continued. “I really felt like I was in such a great place. I was ready to put my all into a relationship, it just wasn’t the right person.”

The duo first started dating in early 2018 and they met through his cousin, who is a friend of hers. After getting serious, Leah and Jason made their romance public in Florida and were all smiles while photographed walking hand-in-hand on the beach.

They split six months later in October 2018 but rekindled their relationship the following month. Leah and Jason called it quits for good in March 2019.

MTV/YouTube; Courtesy of Jason Jordan/Instagram

Since then, the mom of three appears to be embracing her single status, even laughing about it in August 2020. “I’ll be the single old cat lady one day, you watch and [see],” Leah quipped in an Instagram comment. “I’m totally cool with it, too.”

These days, Leah is enjoying spending time with her daughters while keeping up with her busy career. In June, she shared an exciting update about daughter Ali’s muscular dystrophy battle and revealed they could soon be one step closer to finding “a cure.”

“Ali’s muscle biopsy from 2012 was recently sent to a lab at OSU [Ohio State University] for new gene therapy testing,” Leah announced. “If her biopsy responds positively, it could potentially unlock doors for many others.”