A whirlwind! Teen Mom star Leah Messer is engaged to her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, after nearly one year of dating.

“It feels amazing,” the MTV personality, 30, told People on Saturday, August 20 about their engagement. “I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else.”

For Jaylan’s part, the U.S. Army cyber officer, 25, told the outlet, “I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.”

Jaylan popped the big question on Friday, August 19, during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica, according to the outlet, which is where they first made their relationship official one year prior. Although he was “nervous” about proposing, Jaylan also explained how he prepared for the sweet moment.

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

“I’ve been thinking about this for at least 2-3 months,” he revealed. “I knew that it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica — where we came when we first started dating.”

The pair sparked engagement rumors on August 12 when Leah shared a TikTok video of her wearing what appeared to be ring on her wedding finger.

“Is that an engagement ring? Am I late?” one fan asked in a comments under her post. “That’s a whole wedding ring and band!” another chimed in.

The couple first met in September 2020 but didn’t connect until February 2021 via Instagram DMs. They didn’t make things official, however, until August of that year.

Leah and Jaylan’s love grew even stronger the following year, as the Charlotte, North Carolina, native made it a point to form a solid bond with her three daughters. Leah shares twins Aliannah “Ali” Simms and Aleeah “Gracie” Simms with ex-husband Corey Simms and Adalynn “Addie” Calvert with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

On March 9, the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively opened up to In Touch about her thoughts on possibly marrying Jaylan.

“I don’t know. I mean, I’m open to marriage, but I’m also taking this slow,” she said at the time. “I think I just wanna get to know him. Let me love this man. Let me get to know this man. Even more before we add any more pressure on to our relationship. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

One month later, Jaylan purchased a new home for Leah, In Touch confirmed.

“We deserve this! You deserve this!” Jaylan captioned an Instagram post on April 1. “I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up!”