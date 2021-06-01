Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shared an exciting update on daughter Aliannah (a.k.a. Ali)’s muscular dystrophy battle, revealing they are possibly one step closer “towards a cure.”

“Ali’s muscle biopsy from 2012 was recently sent to a lab at OSU [Ohio State University] for new gene therapy testing,” the mom of three, who shares 11-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with ex Corey Simms as well as daughter Adalynn, 8, with ex Jeremy Calvert, wrote via Instagram over the Memorial Day weekend. “If her biopsy responds positively, it could potentially unlock doors for many others,” added the MTV personality, 29.

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah dished about her partnership with the nonprofit organization Cure Rare Disease and said they are fundraising events to raise money for “rare neuromuscular diseases like Ali’s.” The Hope, Grace and Faith author asked fans for suggestions on social media trends they can do to support the cause, similar to the Ice Bucket Challenge done to bring awareness to ALS [Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis].

“I also enjoyed being a part of the obstacle course and color run events in the past,” the reality star continued. “We’re open to all possibilities.”

As of now, Leah said she is considering selling T-shirts inspired by Ali or auctioning off some of her daughter’s artwork and poems. Ali was first diagnosed with Titin’s muscular dystrophy — a rare form of the disease — in 2014. Symptoms include progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

Last year, Leah praised Ali for always staying positive and being “the strongest and most determined child” exclusively to In Touch. “And I have three very strong-willed, three very strong, powerful women that will build empires and do amazing things,” the 16 and Pregnant alum pointed out. “But that girl, Ali, her determination, it’s so inspiring.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

In recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, Leah opened up about her own health issues with fans. The West Virginia native documented her breast cancer scare on season 11 of the hit MTV series, having told In Touch in May that it was a “difficult” decision for her to share her women’s health journey on the show. Although it was a time full of uncertainty and fear, Leah said she felt compelled to keep her composure throughout the process.

“There were so many possibilities of what it could be, but at the end of the day, whatever it was, I was going to make it through it. I was going to be resilient. I was going to be strong,” Leah explained. “I was going to make sure that I was someone that my girls could look up to.”