Exclusive The Circle’s Chloe Veitch Shares Major Update on Her Dating Life: ‘I’m Really Unlucky in Love’

Single and ready to mingle! The Circle season 2 star Chloe Veitch tells In Touch exclusively that she hasn’t had much luck in the dating department, even after appearing on two reality shows.

“So I’ve had a couple of dates and I kind of tried to put some knowledge that I kind of got from Too Hot to Handle into my new relationships — [they] haven’t worked out,” the Netflix star, 22, shares. “To be honest, I’ve had enough of guys. As you can tell on The Circle, I didn’t really … yeah. It didn’t really work out well, so I’m really unlucky in love at the minute.”

When it comes to her love life, the model admits her dating approach has changed a bit. Now, when she’s talking to a new guy, she “always FaceTimes them” and acts like her “wild self.” If that’s not something that they’re into, then she knows it’s time to “move on.”

“I’ve just been being myself and I think it’s what it is,” the reality star explains. “[It’s] something that I’ve had to force myself to do because not everyone can feel 100 percent comfortable in front of a guy that they fancy. They could feel quite intimidated, quite starstruck.”

On her first foray into reality TV, she had brief romances with fellow contestants David Birtwistle, Bryce Hirschberg and Kori Sampson. As for where these relationships stand now, Chloe tells In Touch that she still “occasionally” talks with David and Bryce “from time to time.” She also has plans to work alongside Kori again within “the next couple of weeks.”

“It’s like a YouTube Original video where we kind of sit down and have a chat about what happened,” the British beauty teases. “That’s going to be quite juicy. [It] hasn’t happened yet, but me and him are still friends.”

Courtesy of Chloe Veitch / Instagram

Too Hot to Handle viewers watched Chloe and Kori’s relationship unfold on-screen only for him to break her heart. During a previous interview with In Touch in April 2020, Chloe admitted that she was “head over heels” for Kori while they were filming and even called him one of the “best kissers” ever.

“[We] had a really good connection,” she recalled at the time. “[But] it kind of went one way for me and one way for him. … Kori actually found out that he wasn’t really interested in me.”

Though her dating life on reality TV hasn’t worked out just yet, Chloe keeps reminding herself that her “life journey isn’t over” and there’s still more to come.

Watch season 2 of The Circle is on Netflix, out now.