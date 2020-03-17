New flame? Brad Pitt sparked dating rumors with Alia Shawkat after they were spotted spending time together on many occasions. The two were seen at a Thundercat concert on March 7, and were recognized while dining at In-N-Out in L.A. just one day later. While they may be “just friends” for now, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch their relationship “could turn into something more.” Scroll below to learn about the 55-year-old Oscar winner’s lady friend.

She’s Had Some Pretty Big Roles

Although Alia is most remembered for his role as Maeby on the original and reboot of Arrested Development, she has also starred in many other big shows. Alia currently works on the set of Search Party, which was previously on TBS before it was picked up by HBO Max in 2019, and Cartoon Network’s Summer Camp Island. In 2017, she won a Gracie Award for Actress in a Breakthrough Role for her work in Search Party.

She Was a Child Star

Alia has worked in Hollywood since she was 10 years old. Her movie debut was in 1999 as Amir’s daughter in Three Kings. Since then, she’s had a successful 20-year career in film and TV. While working on Arrested Development, Alia said many of her formative years took place on set. She revealed she exchanged her first kiss with costar Michael Cera in a 2010 interview with AV Club. She also said her work on the show helped her become the comedienne she is today. “In a way, it was great to be around [the cast], because I feel that my understanding of comedy was able to grow really well during that time.”

She Has a Hefty Net Worth

The actress’ net worth is around 4 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Following the reboot of Arrested Development, most characters on the show made $100,000 each for their stand-alone episodes, $50,000 for each installment where they had a little screen time, and another $25,000 for ones in which they barely appeared, The Hollywood Reporter stated in 2018. Not to mention the big bucks she pulls in from her other various roles in film and TV

When She Isn’t Acting, She’s Working on Her Art

Along with her interests in the performing arts, she likes other mediums as well. Her Instagram page is dedicated to showing off her artwork which includes many abstract drawings. Art is clearly a huge part of her life and is one of the many things she and Brad have connected over. In November, the were spotted enjoying an art exhibit in L.A. Looks like Brad has found himself a deeply artistic woman.