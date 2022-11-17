New romance! Brad Pitt is “really into” Ines de Ramon, a source exclusively reveals to In Touch just days after they sparked dating rumors.

“There’s a lot to like,” the insider says of how Brad, 58, feels about Ines, 29. “She’s gorgeous, smart, funny, loves art and architecture and she isn’t intimidated by him in the least.”

After noting “Brad’s number one issue when meeting girls” is that “his fame gets in the way,” the insider adds, “Ines gets it. She isn’t shy, she’s super confident, and she goes after what she wants. She likes Brad and she didn’t make that a secret, which he found refreshing.”

The source also explains that the pair met through mutual friends. “I’ve heard she initiated the introduction,” the insider explains. “It’s still the beginning stages, but by all accounts they’re really into each other and they seem like a perfect match.”

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

“He’s smiling like crazy, he loves her energy and everyone can tell that he’s got a new attitude about life,” the source says of the Ocean’s Eleven star.

Brad and Ines were first romantically linked when they were spotted attending a Bono show in Los Angeles on November 14. The pair cozied up to each other outside of the venue as they chatted with Cindy Crawford, the model’s husband Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo.

Their new fling marks Ines’ first public romance since she split from estranged husband Paul Wesley in September after three years of marriage.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” a rep for Ines and Paul, 40, told People at the time.

The insider explains the reason for the jewelry designer’s breakup from the Vampire Diaries star. “Marriage just wasn’t in the cards for them,” the source shares. “They drifted apart, which happens, but it wasn’t a messy split.”

As for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, he has been romantically involved with several women following his split from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016. Most recently, In Touch exclusively reported he was casually seeing Emily Ratajkowski.

Brad and the model, 31, had gone on “a couple dates” over the summer, a second source previously told In Touch in September. “He thinks she’s the hottest thing on the planet and they totally gel.”

While the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star and Emily appeared to hit it off, the second insider revealed they weren’t seriously dating. “It’s still very early days and they’re having fun,” the second source said at the time.

A third source exclusively told In Touch in July that Brad is not looking for anything serious and is ​​“strictly dating for fun.” “Brad has been keeping a low profile lately,” the third insider shared. “He did a lot of internal work after splitting with Angelina, and he is pretty focused on work and other new ventures right now. He loves design and architecture and real estate and is immersing himself in things that make him feel happy and fulfilled.” They added, “Brad decided that he is not interested in a committed relationship at the moment. He doesn’t want to step out at hot spots and get photographed. He is tired of being judged for every move he makes.”