A mutual respect! Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat have formed a very close bond ever since they first linked up in September 2019, a source tells In Touch exclusively, revealing they have a lot of shared hobbies and really enjoy spending time with each other.

“Brad can’t believe he’s found someone so smart, down-to-earth, normal, quirky and funny,” the insider says about their relationship. “She’s constantly surprising him and she’s always making him laugh.”

“They have art, architecture and films in common, but he loves her beauty, inside and out, and her wacky outlook on life,” the source reveals. “They’re definitely kindred spirits.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The duo has been spotted out and about together on multiple occasions, having hit up an art exhibit at Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles back in November 2019. Afterward, the pair were seen at the L.A. hotspot Majordomo and they appeared to be in great spirits while grabbing a bite to eat.

More recently, they stepped out together for the Thundercat show on March 7. The following day, Brad, 56, and the Arrested Development actress, 31, chatted over burgers and fries at In-N-Out, proving how much they relish being in each other’s company.

“Right now they’re just taking it slow, spending a lot of time together, looking at Brad’s collection of art books, checking out museums online, seeing old films, just really getting to know each other,” the insider tells In Touch about their dynamic. “They’re Zooming with friends [and] he’s introduced her to the important people in his life.”

And that’s not all! The Ad Astra performer has been putting his culinary expertise to use during their hangouts. “They’re cooking a lot together too,” the source says. “Brad’s actually a great cook, so he’s really impressing Alia with his chef skills.”

“Alia’s easy-going and doesn’t try to control or change him,” the insider adds, noting she is not “the slightest bit” interested in the Hollywood scene. “She accepts Brad for who he is. She doesn’t care about his celebrity status or fame, to her he’s just Brad. After everything he’s been through, it’s so nice to see him finally happy and back to his old self again.”