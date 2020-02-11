Who says exes can’t be friends? Although Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced in 2005, the former flames have managed to stay on good terms and continue to say nice things about one another. In fact, the two have been spending quite a bit of time together recently.

In January, Brad and Jen shared a “sweet little moment” at the 2020 SAG Awards, an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively at the time. After they each won their category — Brad for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Jennifer for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series — they ran into each other backstage and briefly held hands while passing by. Swoon.

Michael Caulfield/AP/Shutterstock

“It all happened so fast, but at the same time, it felt like it was in slow motion,” the onlooker explained. “Brad and Jen happened to pass each other in the hall, right here in front of me. Everyone was a flutter, giddy with excitement.”

Not to mention, Hollywood’s hottest power couple spent the holidays together in 2019. On Saturday, December 14, In Touch confirmed the actors were seen at the former Friends star’s Christmas party. Though the two shared a messy split after Angelina Jolie came into the picture, an insider exclusively dished that they’ve “clearly made amends” and put the past behind them.

“They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” the source divulged. “It’s part of his new sobriety, and Jen has obviously forgiven him. This show of solidarity, at a small gathering like this, is very special. It’s a very grown-up gesture on Jen’s part. You also have to remember, it’s a Christmas party, and they do have a lot of the same friends in common.”

Just three days later, Brad looked “relaxed” and “laid back” at the Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood Q&A as part of the Variety Screening Series Presented by Vudu on December 17. During the star-studded gathering — where the Fight Club alum and his costars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley and Quentin Tarantino were all in attendance — Brad interacted with the crowd. “He was in good spirits and snuck in a couple of sarcastic jokes throughout the Q&A, making the audience laugh,” the eyewitness added.

In other words, it sounds like a (re)walk down the aisle isn’t out of the question! OK … maybe it is. But one can hope, right? Keep scrolling to see Brad and Jen’s sweetest quotes about one another, even post-breakup.