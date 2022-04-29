Making moves. Sister Wives star Paedon Brown revealed that he’s moving to Salt Lake City, Utah. The big decision comes months after his parents Kody and Christine Brown split.

Paedon, 23, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 28, to share two photos of the inside of his empty apartment. “Time for the next chapter to start. I’m moving to the salt lake area,” he captioned the post.

The TLC star’s family and fans took to the comments section to congratulate him on the move. “Oh I’m glad to hear this!” Janelle Brown wrote. Someone else added, “Best wishes, hope you’re happy there!!!”

Paedon’s move means that he’ll be closer to Christine, 50, who relocated to a duplex in Murray, Utah, following her split from Kody, 53. In October 2021, In Touch confirmed that t he Sister Wives star left behind her life with Kody in Arizona in favor of her new life in Utah.

Courtesy of Paedon Brown/Instagram

Christine announced she left Kody in November 2021. She revealed in an Instagram statement, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” but added, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

In addition to Paedon, the former couple share kids Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Kody still has three wives following his spiritual divorce from Christine. The Brown patriarch is married to Robyn Brown, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri Brown so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a past relationship. He is still spiritually married to Meri and her fellow sister wife, Janelle.

Paedon announced his move months after he was asked about his family’s Coyote Pass building plans in January 2021. In the comments of one of his construction TikTok videos, fans were curious to find out where he was filming in the post. “Any chance this is the famous Coyote Pass and dad is finally building?” one social media user inquired on January 14. Paedon quickly set the record straight by responding, “Zero chance.”

At the time, Paedon revealed he was working on a home in St. George, which is located in Southern Utah.