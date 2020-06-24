Courtesy Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

Setting the record straight. 90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel shut down claims he was “fired” from TLC in a new interview on June 22. The TV personality assured fans he has never been “let go” from the spinoff after his debut on season 4.

“I’m not fired, period,” Geoffrey, 42, declared on the Domenick Nati Show. Some viewers speculated the reality star got the boot because he was missing from both parts of the Before the 90 Days tell-all.

However, Geoffrey previously clarified the reason behind his absence was his ongoing legal case for alleged aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism charges.

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” Geoffrey said in an Instagram Live with rep Rocco Straz on June 7. He also hinted his love interest Varya Malina didn’t go as a show of solidarity.

Courtesy of Varya Malina/Instagram

During his new interview, the Tennessee resident addressed his own highly anticipated tell-all, where he is expected to give an update on his relationship with Varya, 30, and Mary Wallace.

Geoffrey said he’s “not allowed” to spill the tea yet, but he will eventually clear the air about where he stands with both women. “I’m not trying to lead you on and carrot stick approach you,” he said. “Be patient … It’s going to be great.”

Fans have been looking forward to getting an update on the trio ever since the finale. This season, it showed the highs and lows in his romance with Varya as the single dad traveled from America to Russia to meet his online girlfriend in person for the first time. He ended up proposing to Varya, but the star originally said she wasn’t ready, so he moved on with his friend-turned-new flame, Mary.

Courtesy Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

Varya ultimately said yes to his second proposal after she flew across the world to win him back, but he appears to have reunited with Mary since then.

On the bright side, he still gets along with both of them, so there doesn’t seem to be any animosity either way. Their relationship status remains a mystery for now, but at least he set the record straight about those firing rumors!