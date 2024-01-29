90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh faced many obstacles in their relationship before they were able to settle on a place to live. After Jenny spent years living with Sumit in India, fans are wondering where the couple is living today.

Where Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jenny and Sumit Live?

Jenny moved from Palm Springs, California, to India in order to pursue her romance with Sumit. They have not confirmed where they are currently living, though the pair appear to still be in India and post many pictures with his family via Instagram.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jenny and Sumit Moving in the United States?

The reality stars have discussed moving to the United States during their time on TV. During an October 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Jenny admitted she wanted to move back to America because she felt lonely in Sumit’s native country. “If we go back to America, I won’t feel so all alone,” she explained in a confessional.

However, Sumit said he was strongly against the idea and explained that he couldn’t leave his parents behind. “I cannot just even think about it,” he told his friend Rohit about potentially moving. “There’s no way I can go and ship to America and live a peaceful life without thinking about my parents.”

Jenny wouldn’t drop the idea and seemed more determined to move after they got into a heated fight with his family during a December 2022 episode. “I’m never going to be accepted. I don’t want to take him away from his family. But I think maybe it’s better if we just go ahead and live in America then,” she said in a confessional at the time. “And then we won’t … maybe we won’t be upsetting the family so much.”

Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sumit’s Parents Accept His Marriage to Jenny?

While it’s not clear if the couple is still considering moving to the United States together, they may have decided to stay in India after his parents finally accepted their marriage.

After years of not accepting the relationship due to their 30 year age gap, Sumit’s family finally gave their full support to the romance during the January 15, 2024, episode of 90 Day Diaries.

TLC

“A lot has changed. We’re all together again,” Sumit’s father explained as he and his wife met with Jenny and Sumit to discuss their family arrangements. “We’re happy and laughing. It’s a good thing.”

His parents continued to open up about their change of heart in a confessional. “Earlier, it was a different time for both of us,” his father said. “The earlier thinking has gradually changed. When you face many things, and talk to many people, you realize that you cannot change everything in life. You have to accept it as it is.”

His mother shared that she “has accepted” Jenny, adding, “What else to do? As long as they’re happy, we’re happy too.”

Not only have Sumit’s parents accepted Jenny, but she has also embraced them. “I just feel very grateful that you guys came to see me after all this time. And we’re actually sitting here, talking lovingly, instead of fighting,” she said. “All I can say is thank you so much for finally, finally loving me. I know I love you guys.”