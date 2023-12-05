Kenneth “Kenny” Neidermeier and Armando Rubio had front row seats for Kimberly Rochelle and Jenny Slatten’s explosive feud at the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way reunion, which aired on Monday, December 4. The men showed support to Jenny, who called into the taping from India amid the drama.

Armando, 34, warned Kim, 30, that she was “being disrespectful” during the fight with Jenny, 65. When filming stopped so the cast members could take a break, behind-the-scenes footage showed Kenny, 61, asking Kim if she regretted calling Jenny a “c–t” amid the blow-up. When Kim admitted that she had no regrets, Kenny responded, “You should. That was really harsh.”

Jenny and her husband, Sumit Singh, are one of 90 Day Fiancé’s success stories. They appeared on seasons 1-3 of The Other Way and are now married and living in India. Meanwhile, Kimberly moved to India to marry Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami and their struggles have been documented on the TLC show’s season 5. Jenny and Sumit popped in during the tell-all to weigh in on Kim and TJ’s relationship.

The drama between the ladies at the tell-all started when Jenny said that she felt like Kim was “very unappreciative.” She wasn’t happy with how Kim spoke about India on the show and told her to “respect” the country. Jenny also called Kim an “entitled, little spoiled brat” and warned her to “keep your ass in America.”

At that point, Kim fired back by calling Jenny a “c–t,” and Jenny threatened Kim to “come to India, honey. Come to Jaipur, I’d love to meet you.” Kim didn’t back down as she responded, “Come on baby, I’ll give you my address.”

There was tension between the reality stars on social media, too. In November, Kim went on Instagram Live and said she felt like Jenny and Sumit’s relationship was “fake,” despite never meeting the couple in real life. “They talk a big game for the cameras and are quick to retract in private once the cameras aren’t rolling,” she claimed.

During the tell-all, which was taped in advance on an unknown date, Kim said that she was still living in the same apartment with TJ in India. However, she gave fans an update on her living situation on November 9 when she shared on Instagram that she was residing in Missouri. She did not specify whether TJ had joined her in the United States.

“I answered what I could,” she explained.

Kim hinted at continued troubles in her relationship with TJ during the tell-all when she admitted that nobody told her “how much marriage sucks.” She also called out her husband for “ignoring her for days” while staying with his mother.