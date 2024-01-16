90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh had a lot to celebrate when his parents, Anil and Sahna Singh, finally gave their blessing for their relationship.

During the Monday, January 15, episode of 90 Day Diaries, fans learned that Sumit’s family had finally given their full support to the relationship after they had a hard time accepting their 30 year age gap. Sumit, 33, was even temporarily disowned by his family after he secretly married Jenny, 63.

While Sumit’s father eventually came around and welcomed Jenny into their family, it took longer for his mother to accept the romance.

“A lot has changed. We’re all together again,” Sumit’s father explained while meeting with the couple to discuss their family arrangements. “We’re happy and laughing. It’s a good thing.”

His parents further opened up about their change of heart in a confessional. “Earlier, it was a different time for both of us,” his father told the cameras. “The earlier thinking has gradually changed. When you face many things, and talk to many people, you realize that you cannot change everything in life. You have to accept it as it is.”

Sumit’s mother added that she “has accepted” Jenny. “What else to do? As long as they’re happy, we’re happy too,” she continued.

Jenny then expressed the happiness she felt regarding her current relationship with her in-laws. “I just feel very grateful that you guys came to see me after all this time. And we’re actually sitting here, talking lovingly, instead of fighting,” the TLC personality said. “All I can say is thank you so much for finally, finally loving me. I know I love you guys.”

“I’ve been fighting for love — love of my life and love of my family — all together since a long time,” Sumit added, noting that he was proud that they were all “finally looking happy together.”

He continued, “That’s one of the best things I can ever get in my life.”

The couple met online in 2011, though their romance got off to a rough start when Sumit catfished Jenny by using photos of another man and going by the name “Michael Jones.” He eventually came clean about his true identity and Jenny forgave him because she had fallen in love. She then visited Sumit and his family in India for four months in 2013 and they planned to tie the knot. However, they faced many obstacles when his family objected to their relationship.

TLC

Jenny and Sumit eventually got married in 2021 after a decade of dating. Their ceremony was featured during a November 2021 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, where they explained that he parents were not aware of the ceremony.