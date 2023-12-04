90 Day Fiancé franchise favorite Jenny Slatten and controversial cast member Kimberly Rochelle are in the middle of a very public feud, which escalated during The Other Way’s explosive season 5 tell-all. Viewers are wondering what started the feud, what each party has said to each other and whose side fans are taking.

What Started 90 Day Fiance’s Kimberly and Jenny’s Feud?

The feud between Jenny and Kimberly appears to have begun with comments Kimberly made on an Instagram Live video. In the video, shared by user shabootydotcom on November 5, Kimberly described Jenny’s relationship with her husband, Sumit Singh, as “fake,” despite admitting she had never met them.

The self-proclaimed clairvoyant continued that Jenny and Sumit “don’t interest” her, but added that she was simply stating her “opinion” and not “hating on Jenny.”

“They talk a big game for the cameras and are quick to retract in private once the cameras aren’t rolling,” Kimberly claimed.

What Did Kimberly and Jenny Say During the Tell-All?

Kimberly and Jenny’s explosive confrontation during The Other Way’s season 5 tell-all episode began when Jenny said Kimberly “seemed very unappreciative of everything,” adding, “Respect India or don’t be here.” After Kimberly quipped, “Your opinion doesn’t matter to me, Jenny,” Jenny replied with, “You are very entitled, little spoiled brat,” and told Kimberly to “Keep your ass in America.”

The already-tense exchange escalated quickly when Kimberly called Jenny a “c–t,” causing other participants to drop their jaws in surprise.

In response to Kimberly’s shocking word choice, Jenny sarcastically quipped to Kimberly, “Come to India, honey. Come to Jaipur, I’d love to meet you.”

Kimberly returned the insincere invite, saying, “Come on baby, I’ll give you my address.”

What Have Jenny and Sumit Said About Kimberly?

Jenny and Sumit seemingly referenced Kimberly in the caption of their December 2 Instagram photo, writing, “We aren’t afraid of anyone, we review by the person’s behavior.” The picture showed the couple posing together in a chair with big smiles on their faces, so they seem to be taking Kimberly’s criticism in stride.

Whose Side Are Fans Taking in Kimberly and Jenny’s Feud?

Though fans are generally supportive of Kimberly in her open struggles with her mental health, most seem to side with Jenny and Sumit in their feud.

“The difference is Jenny a grown up and respects the country and culture she moved to and Kimberly is a 5 yr old who resorts to screaming because she is spoiled,” one viewer wrote on Jenny and Sumit’s December 2 Instagram post.

“Kimberly is very disrespectful to everyone. She is the most entitled person I have ever seen on the show,” another fan commented in support of the couple.

“I respected you until I seen you disrespectful to Jenny,” a third fan of the franchise commented on Kimberly’s November 27 Instagram video. “You need to grow up and learn not to be disrespectful to your elders.”