Fans got to know the Duggars while they starred on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. Following their second show’s cancelation, several of the family members have kept low profiles. Keep scrolling to find out what the famous family is up to since leaving reality TV.

Where Are the Duggars Now?

Viewers used to be able to keep up with Jim Bob Duggar, Michelle Duggar and their 19 kids each week on Counting On. However, several of the former reality stars have stepped out of the spotlight now that they’re no longer on the show.

While Jim Bob, Michelle and their minor children have been living mostly private lives, Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar have both written books.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, previously collaborated on their 2021 book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, while the mother of two released her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Jill, her husband Derick Dillard and Craig Borlase joined forces to write Counting the Cost. The memoir, which will be published in January 2024, will include “unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting,” according to the book’s description on Simon and Schuster’s website.

In her memoir, Jinger spoke about her decision to leave the family’s religion, Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and embark on a new faith journey.

Jill and their cousin Amy Duggar also spoke out against the nondenominational Christian organization in the Prime Video documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The religion, which was founded by Bill Gothard in 1961, has been under fire over the years for the way women are treated.

Which Duggars Have Welcomed Babies Since Leaving TLC?

Several of the Duggars have welcomed children since the Counting On was canceled in June 2021.

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar welcomed baby No. 7, daughter Madyson, in October 2021.

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar, later welcomed their first child together, a son named Truett, in May 2022. They later welcomed their second child, daughter Nora, in May 2023.

Jill and Derick welcomed their third son, Freddy, in July 2022, while John David Duggar’s wife, Abbie Duggar, gave birth to their second child, son Charlie, in October 2022.

The family continued to grow when Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Brynley Noelle, on December 25, 2022.

In May 2023, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth welcomed baby No. 3, son Gunner.

Why Was ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Canceled?

19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 after Josh’s molestation scandal came to light.

In Touch broke the news of his molestation scandal. According to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch, it was reported that Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest child had inappropriately touched five young girls when he was a teenager in 2006. He was never charged with a crime at the time, while his sisters Jill, Jinger, Joy-Anna and Jessa Duggar were revealed as four of the six victims.

Why Was ‘Counting On’ Canceled?

Following 19 Kids and Counting’s cancelation, the family went on to star on Counting On without Josh from 2015 until 2021.

Counting On was canceled in July 2021 after Josh was arrested on child pornography charges in April.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” the family wrote in a statement shared via their website at the time. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure!”

The disgraced TV personality was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. The second charge was eventually dropped during Josh’s sentencing hearing ​in May 2022, when he was sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars.