After Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced their bombshell tell-all, Counting the Cost, a few of her family members spoke out about the upcoming book.

“Derick and I would like to announce that we have written a book, COUNTING THE COST, which details our painful journey as part of the reality-show-filming Duggar family,” Jill announced via Instagram on May 31, 2023. “As the picture on the cover conveys, the book is meant to reflect a story that has been difficult yet hopeful. The challenges we have faced, including the lack of respect for boundaries, greed, manipulation and betrayal are not that much different than what many people in our audience have faced. However, 15+ years of reality television, undergirded by secrecy and lies, is tantamount to pouring gasoline on the fire of our struggle.”

Shortly after making her announcement and following the June 1, 2023, release of Prime Videos Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill shared a brief video via her Instagram Stories to thank her fans.

“I know that there has been a lot happening between the documentary and Derick and I releasing our book, so I just wanted to show my face on here really quick,” the Counting On alum explained. “I’ve been missing in action a little bit, as y’all know now why. So, I just wanted to pop on here and say ‘hey’ and thank y’all also for the prayers and support.”

Cousin Amy King (née Duggar) commented on Jill’s Instagram announcement, praising her and Derick for their bravery in telling the truth.

“What an inspiring couple you and Derick are!” she wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud of you. Love.”

Though Jill and Derick received support from some family members, others weren’t happy about the book, including Jed Duggar.

Jed “liked” several negative fan comments directed at Jill, including one that read, “I can’t help but feel bad for your parents. I cannot imagine my children writing tell all books about my family.”

He also “liked” another user’s comment, who wrote, “Here’s the thing Jill, NO family is perfect. Not one. And yes, while most do not have reality TV shows, you would also not have the opportunity to profit from your story.”

After a fan noticed Jed’s apparent disapproval for Jill’s tell-all, they commented to him that he should be “ashamed of liking these types of comments.” Soon enough, the former 19 Kids and Counting star defended himself.

“Excuse you, but you don’t know our family at all,” he replied to the Instagram user. “Please don’t make assumptions about things that 100% [is] none of your business. The true shame is on you.”

Counting the Cost is set to hit book stands in January 2024.

