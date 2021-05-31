A new fashion fad. The Duggar sisters were known to have a conservative look growing up, but now that most of them are married and have started their own families, they have been experimenting with a new sense of style.

In their 2014 book titled Growing Up Duggar, the reality siblings explained why they were raised with such strict rules when it comes to their dress code — noting it had to do with their traditional, religious values, and respecting the wishes of their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Nowadays, Jinger, Jessa, Joy-Anna, Jill and Jana have started branching out with the way they present themselves — some more than others.

In May, Jinger shared how she redefined her views on wearing pants after not doing so for many years. “My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,” the Los Angeles resident penned in a chapter of her new memoir, The Hope We Hold. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

Like her sister, Jill said she also changed her perspective on wearing pants while catching up with fans in a YouTube video shared in September. The Counting On alum said it was only after she started setting some “healthy boundaries” with her family. Jill admitted she was once weary of wearing a nose ring as well.

“I kind of always thought they were cute,” the mom of two continued. “But I think that some of the decisions that we’ve made … even if I liked something before, I wouldn’t have done it because maybe of the backlash that I would get or something … from people close to me or something. I just hate confrontation so maybe I would’ve avoided it.”

Scroll down to see the Duggar sisters’ fiercest style moments, below!