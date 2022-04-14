Where Are the ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who Left the Show Today? What the Moms and Their Exes Are Up to Now

MTV’s hit reality series Teen Mom and its spinoffs have been airing for more than a decade. While some cast members have been featured on the show for years, others’ appearances were short-lived.

The show premiered on December 8, 2009, as a spinoff of MTV’s hit show 16 and Pregnant. It cataloged the lives of Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout, all of whom fans met on season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. The show ran from 2009 to 2012 and returned in 2015 as Teen Mom OG. It also sparked spinoffs including Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Over the past 12 years that it has been airing, the reality show has had cast members come and go.

Former Teen Mom star Bristol Palin announced she was walking away from TMOG in April 2019 and has since been enjoying tending to other areas of her life.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace … and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. [Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain BS, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” Bristol wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

As for Farrah, she continued to star on the Teen Mom franchise until midway through season 7 in 2017, when she was fired by MTV for dabbling in the adult entertainment industry while working on the show. She has since launched a podcast and released a book.

Mackenzie Edwards and her husband, Ryan Edwards, were fired from the reality series in March 2021, with Ryan’s dad, Larry, revealing the information following the season 9 reunion. During the tense special, Larry and Ryan’s mom, Jen, got into a verbal dispute with Ryan’s ex Maci over visitations with Bentley.

Chelsea Houska left the reality series in November 2020 after 10 seasons and cited her daughter Aubree as one of the reasons why she decided to step back from the show.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Chelsea told E! News in May 2021.

The reality star then concluded that this “was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

Jenelle Evans was fired from the show midway through season 9 after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog. The couple had multiple scandals leading up to Jenelle’s firing, including numerous visits from Child Protective Services. David was previously fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 after posting homophobic tweets.

