The Teen Mom franchise keeps expanding, and it’s sometimes hard for fans to keep track of where former stars went after experiencing the reality TV world. While viewers know how Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans is doing nowadays, some aren’t sure about her ex Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares son Kaiser. So, where is Nathan now?

Keep reading to get an update on what Nathan Griffith is doing today.

Nathan and Jenelle’s Rocky Relationship

After splitting from her ex Courtland Rogers, Jenelle met the model on Tinder and gave birth to Kaiser in June 2014.

By January 2015, Nathan proposed to Jenelle, but unfortunately, their romance didn’t last, as they constantly argued. By the summer of that year, the duo called off their wedding. In the years to come, Nathan and Jenelle didn’t see eye to eye as coparents, which led to a custody battle over their son.

However, the exes managed to reach a custody agreement in 2020, which the MTV reality star exclusively told In Touch about.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting” Jenelle said in October 2020. “I feel like co-parenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now. Kaiser is a lot more happy, and it’s a very positive change.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram; Courtesy of Nathan Griffith/Instagram

What Does Nathan Do for a Living?

According to his Instagram profile, Nathan is a personal trainer in addition to being a former Marine.

Nathan Has 2 Kids

Aside from Kaiser, Nathan also has a daughter named Emery from a previous relationship. From time to time, he shares photos of his two children on Instagram.

“No better way to spend a Sunday than serving #God in #casualclothes with the family!” he captioned an Instagram post featuring his two children in November 2020.

Is Nathan in a Relationship With Anyone Now?

After he and Jenelle split, Nathan moved on with ex-girlfriend Ashley Lanhardt in 2017. However, the former Marine announced they went their separate ways in a July 2021 Instagram Live, specifying they hadn’t been together for six months.

“It sucks, but that’s reality,” he said about he and Ashley’s breakup. “I have started seeing other women and stuff like that, but it sucks.”

Afterward, Nathan reportedly moved on with Keilyn Liznel. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he gushed over her in his caption.

“How am I so lucky?!” he wrote at the time.

Since then, Nathan hasn’t shared any photos with other women. However, he opened up about his perspective on relationships in a March 2022 Instagram video.

“Remember, a relationship is not how much a person can give you,” he explained in the clip. “It’s how much you can give the other person. Because I promise you, the more you give to the other person, at the end of the day, if they are being an a—hole, whether it’s [the] man or woman, you know, as long as they’re treating you a certain way, you can walk from that relationship feeling that you’re OK with your decision because you gave it your all.”

Nathan Said the MTV Franchise Made His Life ‘Difficult’

In September 2021, the fitness enthusiast revealed that starring on the hit reality franchise negatively impacted his personal life.

“How they wanted to portray me as a person isn’t who I really am, and it made my life so difficult because of it,” he told The Sun that month. “I lived in Myrtle Beach for seven or eight years, and I was never in trouble once before I met Jenelle Evans. And it’s not because of Jenelle Evans, it’s because reality TV puts a stigma on these celebrities.”

Nathan continued, “If MTV really wanted to help people, they should focus on the stories of the men and women overseas and what they go through at home … I also have Traumatic Brain Injury on top of PTSD.”