An inside look. Several of your favorite Teen Mom stars have shared their pregnancy journeys on the show, including the heartwarming moments and not-so-glamorous drama that occurred in some of their young relationships.

While most of the cast members have gone on to appear in MTV spinoffs like Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG, many have also opted to reveal more details about their private lives before and after reality TV fame in their own tell-all books. Not only do they open up about their trials and tribulations, but they also discuss some of the lessons they learned along the way in addition to the new perspectives they have gained.

Former 16 & Pregnant stars Kailyn Lowry, Farrah Abraham and Maci Bookout are all published authors, having retold their stories without any TV magic or behind-the-scenes editing.

In June 2021, Farrah, talked about her newly released book, Dream Twenties, via Facebook. “By the way, I talk about some really juicy stuff in my memoir, self-help,” the mother of one shared in a video. “I mean how are you going to learn without some crazy examples I went through. So, keep your eye out!”

In the memoir, the reality star “recalls her most challenging moments surrounding equality, diversity, inclusion, cyberbullying” and more while looking back at her life as a mother of one in a “coming-of-age” story.

Kailyn also opened up about her on-again, off-again relationship with Chris Lopez in her 2018 book, A Letter of Love. “It started as an apology letter to [our son] Lux, and how I f–ked up bringing him into a messy situation,” she previously told Blasting News regarding what inspired her to write about her experiences. “But it also talks about how much I loved him and what I hope for him in life … The crazy thing is that every mom will be able to relate to my book in some way.”

The “Coffee Convos” host is now a mom of four, having since welcomed son Romello Creed with Chris in July 2020. At the time, she already was the proud parent of Lux, as well as son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

