Ryan Edwards claimed that he had some drama with the Teen Mom OG production team in the weeks leading up to his family’s firing, revealing he and wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) were already considering leaving the show.

“What got me is when they took my flag down off the porch,” the former 16 & Pregnant star, 33, told The Sun in a new interview published on Thursday, August 26. “They laid it on the ground and when I went down to pick it up, they told me it was in their shot.”

“I got real angry because it was an American flag and they said it was in their way,” the dad of three alleged. “I said, ‘Either put it back on the post or leave,’ and that was the last time they ever came back, I guess.”

Ryan said by that point, he was in the process of questioning whether remaining on TMOG would be something fitting for his family going forward. The reality star shares kids Stella, 19 months, and Jagger, 2, with Mackenzie, 24, in addition to 12-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout McKinney. Mackenzie also has a son, Hudson, from a past relationship, making up their blended family.

“I just don’t agree with them on a lot of stuff, and I didn’t want to work for some place that was like that anymore,” he explained. “They were just way too far out there for me.”

Mackenzie and Ryan were discussing if the show was something they wanted to keep doing, and MTV “made the decision for us, which was a good decision,” he said. “And then Maci didn’t want us on the show anymore either.”

Ryan’s dad, Larry, broke the news about the Edwards family being fired in March, following the tense season 9 reunion. On the special, Larry and Ryan’s mom, Jen, got into a verbal dispute with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, over visitations with Bentley.

Since then, Ryan claimed that he hasn’t seen Bentley for over a month and said they haven’t been keeping up with their father-son therapy sessions.

“Maci has kind of put a halt on everything after my dad and Taylor had that argument,” he told the publication.

Maci, 30, for her part, previously explained her stance to In Touch exclusively and said that she never “convinced” Bentley to stop visiting his dad or Ryan’s side of the family.

“I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s OK to feel however he feels. Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me,” the Bulletproof author said in January.

As for life after TMOG with the Edwards family, Ryan told The Sun, “We’ve been doing good since leaving the show, just kinda hanging out.”

“Everybody’s happy,” he added. “I’m not resentful, MTV is all about making money and s–t, and that’s alright.”