Teen Mom OG alum Bristol Palin showed off her scar from a 2018 tummy tuck alongside a message about body positivity.

“Way [too] easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to,” the mom of three captioned an Instagram clip on Wednesday, May 26, referencing the pressure to be perfect that many social media users feel today.

“Let’s get reeeel [sic] for a sec,” she added in another message. “I post what I want y’all to see. From decent angles and not from insecurities/scars (visible or not).” Bristol admitted she often doesn’t share images showing the blemish mark from the procedure she had “years ago,” but she is starting a new trend now.

The former MTV personality highlighted that “comparison is the thief of all joy,” so she is learning to embrace herself, flaws and all. Bristol’s mom, Sarah Palin, praised the 30-year-old in the comments, replying, “Haha I love you!!!”

Bristol later told fans she has no regrets when it comes to going under the knife nearly three years ago but confessed her healing process was far from easy. “Recovery was, (without a doubt) thee [sic] worst pain of my entire life,” the Alaska native wrote in a follow-up Q&A via her Instagram Stories.

Courtesy Bristol Palin/Instagram (2)

In April 2019, Bristol left behind her reality TV career after appearing on the Teen Mom spinoff for only one season. She previously joined the cast at the age of 27 — 10 years after giving birth to her first child, Tripp, shared with ex Levi Johnston. She also has two daughters, Sailor and Atlee, whom she welcomed with ex Dakota Meyer.

At the time of her exit from the show, she issued a statement explaining why she was forging a new path, telling fans the franchise “wasn’t a fit for me.”

“It took away my peace. And honestly — my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. [Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain BS, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” she continued, confirming she has no ill will toward any of her costars. “[I] have love for all the girls on the show and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!”