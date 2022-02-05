All is quiet on the South Dakota front. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska (née Houska) shared a rare update on ex-boyfriend and daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer’s dad, Adam Lind,

“I think he’s doing pretty good,” Chelsea, 30, responded to a fan’s question in an Instagram Live video on Friday, February 4, which was screen-recorded and posted via Reddit. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”

However, the former 16 and Pregnant star noted that Aubree, 12, is “still is not close with him.”

“There’s no, like, setup time to see him,” Chelsea added in the clip. “Since I know a lot of people want to know that stuff.”

Chelsea and Adam appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, which documented her first pregnancy when she was a 17-year-old high school senior. Chelsea gave birth to Aubree on September 7, 2009 and her parents both went on to star in its spinoff Teen Mom 2 in January 2011.

The South Dakota native and Adam’s tumultuous on and off relationship played out on the MTV series until they split for good in 2014. Chelsea later met future husband Cole DeBoer that year. The duo became engaged in November 2015, married in October 2016 and welcomed three children together: Watson, Layne and Walker.

Chelsea left the reality series in November 2020 after 10 seasons and cited Aubree as one of the reasons why she decided to step back from the show.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Chelsea told E! News in May 2021.

The reality star then concluded that this “was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

Chelsea’s storyline often focused on her strained coparenting relationship with Adam, 32, and his inconsistency as a father figure in Aubree’s life. Adam, for his part, has struggled with ups and downs over the years and has had a few run-ins with the law. The most recent was in August 2020, when he was arrested for failure to pay child support, according to The Sun. The South Dakota Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the outlet that he was “picked up on a warrant for non-support of a minor child.” He had expired car plates and was pulled over prior to his arrest on August 20. His bond was set at $2,155, per Starcasm and he was no longer in custody by September 9. It is unclear for which child he faced the charges, as he also shares daughter Paisley Mae Lind with ex-fiancée Taylor Halbur.

In March 2021, a warrant for Adam’s arrest was issued for reportedly failing “to comply with the court’s order for compliance” by “failing to support minor child,” according to The Sun. The warrant was originally issued on January 11, 2021, which cited a demand for authorities to “arrest Adam Lind either in the daytime or in the nighttime.” The order stated he was entitled to be granted bail in the amount of a $2,000 cash bond.

The warrant also stated, “Upon release by court, the bond will be paid to the Division of child Support to be applied” toward his debt.

Just one month later, Chelsea shared a positive update on her and Aubree’s relationship with Adam.



“It actually hasn’t been too bad. I feel like we’re in a good place right now with all of that,” she told Us Weekly that month about her and Adam’s coparenting status.

At the time, Chelsea also revealed that their daughter communicated with Adam via phone. “Aubree is getting older … and has her own phone” she added. “I think that has played a huge part. So, everything has been going pretty smooth, I’d say.”