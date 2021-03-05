Work in progress! Teen Mom OG alum Bristol Palin gave a tour of her breathtaking Texas home after doing renovations in the entryway and more.

Fellow MTV stars are showing the mom of three love upon seeing her impressive before-and-after shots detailing the remodeling that’s been done so far. “Y’all, I should’ve been a carpenter,” Bristol, 30, captioned a clip of her new walls.

“[You] a real woman,” Maci Bookout McKinney commented on her Thursday, March 4, Instagram post. “So, so good! You did a great job!” Kailyn Lowry echoed.

Another room went from drab to fab when she opted to spruce it up with some luxury vinyl plank flooring. In addition to updating her fireplace mantel, Bristol previously gave a peek at her daughter Atlee Bay Meyer’s room in December.

At the time, Bristol shared a video documenting the start to finish of her project and fans were blown away by how incredible the space looked in the end. “I love that you did this instead of hiring people to,” one social media user wrote.

The former TV personality has been enjoying tending to other areas of her life after announcing she was walking away from TMOG in April 2019. Bristol joined the reality show for season 7 and moved on after only one year.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace … and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. [Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain BS, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” Bristol wrote, revealing her reasons for exiting the franchise. The real estate agent also shut down speculation she was feuding with her costars, adding, “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!”

After her divorce from Levi Johnston was finalized in August 2018, Bristol focused on spending time with her family and pursuing her own goals. She shares Tripp, 12, with ex Levi and Sailor, 5, and Atlee, 3, with former flame Dakota Meyer.

We bet her children are loving their new home renovations!

Scroll through the gallery below to see her home tour.