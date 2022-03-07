Farrah Abraham was a young mom with a baby girl on the way when MTV viewers first got to meet her on the debut season of 16 & Pregnant. She later returned to the franchise and was fired in 2017 after pursuing opportunities in the adult entertainment industry. The reality star made a brief cameo on the spinoff Teen Mom: Family Reunion in early 2022, but where is she today? Read to find out!

Farrah’s original departure from Teen Mom OG was confirmed in 2018 when an episode captured the TV personality’s tense conversation with producer Morgan J. Freeman, in which he called her “difficult” and gave her an ultimatum between continuing her role on the series or doing adult film work. In the end, Farrah opted to part ways with the Teen Mom franchise, and she has since found new streams of income amid her brief return to Teen Mom: Family Reunion earlier this year.

She has a podcast called “Abrahams Gals” and is busy raising her daughter, Sophia, who just turned 13. For her little one’s milestone birthday, Farrah let Sophia get her septum pierced, later shutting down naysayers criticizing her parenting choice.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Farrah said in a February 27 interview with TMZ. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases.”

“So, congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her. If she doesn’t, that’s awesome too,” the former MTV star continued. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be down for a tattoo, but I’m happy to support her on her birthday.”

Prior to Sophia’s birthday celebrations, the Celebrity Big Brother alum made headlines because she was arrested in January 2022 outside a Hollywood club after allegedly assaulting a security officer. Farrah was issued a citation for the misdemeanor and released soon after with a court date scheduled for May.

On March 2, the mental health advocate revealed that she’s checking into a facility to help treat her past unresolved trauma.

“I am taking time for my healing,” Farrah wrote in her life update, revealing she was focusing on her well-being going into the new year. “I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain ​[breaks] down. No matter your traumas — whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don’t see them — I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year in one of my hardest years. … I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition [to a healthier place].”