90 Day Fiancé alum Loren Brovarnik is showing off the results of her “natural mommy makeover” in a sexy, bikini selfie just three months after going under the knife.

“Bikini szn. This is three months post surgery and no filter,” Loren, 35, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 12, alongside a carousel of photos of her posing in a black two-piece bikini. “Recovering is going well and I’m beyond happy with my decision to go with @drdevvdo for my tummy tuck, 360 liposuction and a fat transfer.”

Along with stripping down for the camera, the TLC personality posed with her doctor at his office, adding that, she couldn’t wait to see him at their next three-month check-up.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

“Looking good babe!” Loren’s husband, Alexei Brovarnik, gushed in the comment section under the photo. Meanwhile, fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Anny Francisco wrote, “Girl, you look super good,” alongside several fire emojis.

The TLC alum first revealed in September that she underwent the “natural mommy makeover” that she’s wanted since her third pregnancy in 2022. The procedures included a tummy tuck to reverse her abdominal diastasis, a condition where the abdominal muscles separate during and after pregnancy, as well as a 360 liposuction and fat transfer to her breasts.

Shortly after completing the surgery, Loren — with bandages still on her chin, arms and chest — promised fans she would be sharing her recovery process.

“I’ve always loved sharing my journeys with you, so stay tuned!” the mom of three wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

The reality TV personality later clarified why she called the procedure a “natural mommy makeover” after receiving backlash on the term from fans.

“I say natural because I used my own fat and didn’t put anything in me. And for everyone asking, I did a tummy tuck bc I had abdominal diastases, 360 lipo and the fat transfer to my boobs. Basically repurposed myself,” she explained one week after her surgery. “Whether you’ve been hating on me, bashing me, supporting me, cheering for me, I’m so excited for this next chapter and really excited to share it with you all!”

Loren said that abdominal diastases was “uncomfortable” for her and inspired her decision to go under the knife.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum’s transformation follows her and her husband, 35, welcoming three children into their family since April 2020. The pair first welcomed a son named Shai, in April 2020. Baby No. 2, another son named Asher, arrived in August 2021, followed by their baby girl, Ariel Raya, in September 2022.