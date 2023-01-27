Pamela Anderson is one of the most iconic models and actresses of the ’90s, skyrocketing to A-list fame with her Playboy spreads and television roles on Home Improvement, Baywatch and more. Though the blonde beauty has maintained a low profile in recent years, she’s still making her mark on the entertainment industry. Keep reading to get the scoop on Pamela Anderson then and now, what to expect from the legendary entertainer and more.

What Happened to Pamela Anderson?

While fans know the actress for her starring role – and signature red swimsuit! – on Baywatch, Pamela’s acting resumé is actually quite stacked, as she’s had starring roles in numerous other TV series and movies. Some of her other notable gigs include Barb Wire, V.I.P., Scary Movie 3, Stacked, Package Deal and City Hunter. Most recently, she appeared in the 2022 film Alone at Night.

In April 2022, Pamela made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the beloved classic musical, Chicago, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at New York’s Ambassador Theatre. “I just feel like this is really a moment for me to shine for once,” the talented voice actress told Good Morning America in March. “I’m doing this for myself, which is rare.”

Who Is Pamela Anderson’s Husband?

Pamela secretly wed her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, in an intimate backyard ceremony at her home on Vancouver Island, Canada, on Christmas Eve in 2020; however, the pair called it quits in January 2022.

“Pamela rushed into [the] marriage,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the Playboy model was “having regrets” about their whirlwind relationship. “She saw the marriage as a fresh start, but the spark has faded.”

The Broadway star has been married a total of six times to five men. In addition to Dan, Pamela was married to John Peters for 12 days in January 2020 (though she claims the pair were never legally wed). She was married to professional poker player Rick Salomon from September 2007 to February 2008 before getting the marriage annulled; however, the pair rekindled their relationship and later remarried in 2014 before finalizing their divorce in April the following year.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Pamela was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with musician Kid Rock. The pair got engaged in 2002 and split the following year. Eventually, they tied the knot in July 2006 before going their separate ways a year later. The actress was also famously married to Tommy Lee.

How Old Was Pamela Anderson When She Married Tommy Lee?

Pamela was just 27 years old when she wed the Mötley Crüe rocker. The pair tied the knot on a beach in Cancún on February 19, 1995 – less than a week after they started seeing each other. “There was Tommy and then there was nobody else,” the V.I.P. actress told People in August 2015. “He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginning that was too much for both of us.”

She continued, “It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him.” Pamela later filed for divorce in February 1998 just hours after he was charged with child and spousal abuse, per the Los Angeles Times.

Do Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Have Kids?

Pamela and Tommy share two children together, both of whom are now adults. The couple welcomed son Brandon Thomas Lee – who appeared on MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings and often talked about his life growing up with two famous parents – in June 1996. They welcomed youngest son Dylan Jagger Lee in December 1997.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson Memoir: ‘Love, Pamela’

Not only is Pamela a talented actress and model, but she’s also releasing a memoir, Love, Pamela, set to hit bookshelves on January 31, 2023.

While speaking to NPR ahead of her book’s release, the mom of two opened up about her writing process, telling the outlet that she wanted full control over the project. “I don’t want a ghostwriter, I don’t want a collaborator. I just need a great editor,” she said. “And that’s what happened. I wrote every word.”

‘Pamela, A Love Story’ Netflix Release Date

Pamela, A Love Story gives fans an intimate, inside look at the Baywatch alum’s life in the spotlight, her high-profile marriages, and of course, the infamous 1996 sex tape that rocked the world. According to Vanity Fair, Pamela began working on the documentary years ago – during which she learned about Hulu’s controversial limited series, Pam & Tommy, billed as the “outrageous untold story of the world’s first viral video.”

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life to survive,” Pamela said in the trailer. “And now that it’s coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

In addition to her forthcoming memoir, the Canada native’s Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, also premieres on January 31, 2023.