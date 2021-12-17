Pamela Anderson Braless: The Iconic Beauty’s Most Eye-Popping Looks That Aren’t Found in a Magazine

She’s a woman who wears many hats and rarely bras. Pamela Anderson‘s career has spanned decades, from her days as a centerfold in Playboy magazine to her time running the beaches in Baywatch — she’s done it all. She’s a model, an actress, the author of three autobiographies and three novels and a prominent animal rights activist.

While this article is dedicated to Pamela’s most iconic braless looks through the years, it’s important to note that the Scary Movie 3 actress is more than her appearance.

“I’m much more than a pair of breasts,” Pamela told Esquire in 1997, according to the Irish Times. “What I represent is success, hard work and fun.”

The ultimate California girl (who is actually from Canada) made her debut in Playboy in 1989 and was inspired to move to Los Angeles to further pursue her modeling career. In February 1990, she became Playmate of the Month and earned her first centerfold. Her career with the infamous magazine now spans over two decades and she has the honor of appearing on more covers than any other model.

It wasn’t long until she broke into showbiz. Pamela was the original “Tool Time Girl” on Home Improvement; however, she left the show after winning her most iconic television role, C. J. Parker on Baywatch.

Pamela is currently enjoying life as a married woman after marrying her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, on Christmas Eve in 2020. According to Pamela, she and Dan met while on her family property during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rest is history. The property once belonged to her grandparents, and it’s where her own parents were married.

“He was working here, I got stuck here during COVID and we stuck together,” she told Loose Women in February 2021. “We’re still stuck together.”

“I think it’s a lucky spot,” she said on the British talk show at the time. “I’ve been home for the last year and a half renovating. It’s a gorgeous piece of property. And Dan and his kids are living here, too. We’re having a good time.”

Pamela described her husband as a “good guy.”

“He’s the kinda guy I would have met if I didn’t go round the world and get crazy,” she said. “It’s nice to be with a real man who can actually change a lightbulb. He’s useful. It’s a new thing.”

Pamela has certainly lived an exciting life.

Some parting words before you scroll through this journey, as Pam would say, “Opportunity only gives you knockers once.”