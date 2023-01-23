Speaking out. Tim Allen responded to Pamela Anderson’s claims that he flashed her in her memoir, Love, Pamela.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” Tim, 69, said in a statement to In Touch on Monday, January 23, after Pamela, 55, came forward with the allegations that he flashed her when they were on set of Home Improvement in 1991.

In the upcoming memoir, which will be released on Tuesday, January 31, the Baywatch alum recalled the incident taking place when she was just 23 and Tim was 37.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” Pamela wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by Variety. “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Tim was referring to Pamela’s modeling for work for Playboy. The photos in the publication helped solidify her as an international sex symbol early on in her career.

The Ladysmith, Canada, native appeared on Home Improvement as Lisa the Tool Girl. She left the ABC sitcom after two seasons to focus on Baywatch.

Another topic that Pamela will likely discuss in the memoir is the portrayal of her and her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, which documents their relationship and past sex tape scandal. Lily James played Pam in the miniseries, while Sebastian Stan took on the role of Tommy, 60.

She will continue to share personal stories in the accompanying documentary Pamela, A Love Story, which premieres on Netflix on January 31.

Pamela announced the doc in March 2022 via Twitter. “My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” she explained in a handwritten note alongside the announcement. “Wicked, wild and lost, nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor — alive to tell her real story.”

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive,” Pamela said in the debut trailer for the Netflix documentary, referencing the Hulu show. “Now that it’s all coming up again, I’m feeling sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time.”

The Stacked actress continued, “I put myself in crazy situations and I survived them. I don’t care what people think because it’s the only choice I had. If I cared what other people think, I wouldn’t be here.”

Reps for Pamela did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.