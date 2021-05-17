Yikes! Courtney Love is not on board with Lily James‘ portrayal of friend Pamela Anderson in the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

“Shame on Lily James, whoever the f–k she is,” the 56-year-old singer wrote in a since-deleted post via her official Facebook page on Sunday, May 16, slamming the 32-year-old Cinderella actress. “I find this so f–king outrageous,” Courtney wrote of the upcoming series after claiming she was asked to “approve” the use of her 1994 Rolling Stone cover for “this piece of s–t.” The former Sons of Anarchy guest star noted that she responded, “F–k no.”

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock;Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock;David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lily is set to star alongside Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in the eight-episode series that portrays the Baywatch alum and Motley Crue rocker’s sex tape scandal from the 1990s. The streaming service’s official description reads, “a comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

In her social media post, Courtney also recalled the moment Pamela and Tommy’s sex tape was released after being stolen in 1995.

“When Pam / Tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel [and] @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in [L.A.] Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge [schadenfreude] … Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it,” the actress wrote, per Us Weekly. “It destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly.”

Shutterstock

Tagging her location “Disgusting Behaviour HQ,” Courtney added, “My heart goes out to Pammy … further causing her complex trauma.”

Lily and Sebastian, 38, first made headlines for their portrayal of Pamela and Tommy — who were married from 1995 until 1998 — earlier this month when the Marvel actor took to Instagram and shared the first photo of himself dressed as the drummer. “Love bites,” Sebastian captioned the snap, in which the actors look unrecognizable. Covered in tattoos, the Falcon and Winter Soldier star posed with his mouth open as the Baby Driver actress bit his left nipple piercing.

Both stars have since shared more photos from the set and Lily was also photographed in a red one-piece bathing suit similar to Pamela’s iconic Baywatch uniform on Friday, May, 14, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Although Pamela, 53, and Tommy, 58, have yet to speak about the upcoming series, a source told U.K.’s The Sun on May 12 that the former Playboy model “has no intention of watching this God awful show.”

“She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them,” the insider added. “She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them.”