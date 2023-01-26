Pamela Anderson Has Been Married 6 Times, Twice to the Same Man! Meet All Her Ex-Husbands

Pamela Anderson rose to superstardom after landing the role of C. J. Parker on the lifeguard drama Baywatch in 1992. From her time on the beach to gracing the cover of Playboy, Pam became a hot commodity in Hollywood and her dating life was making front page news.

The Canadian model entered into a whirlwind romance with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in February 1995, after meeting the previous December. Just four days into their Cancún, Mexico, getaway, the two tied the knot on the beach, with Pam wearing a white string bikini.

While the couple’s marriage didn’t stand the test of time, they welcomed sons Brandon Thomas Lee, born in June 1996, and Dylan Jagger Lee, born in December 1997. The pair called it quits in 1998, just three years into their marriage, but not before an abuse scandal landed Tommy in jail.

According to Pam’s 2023 memoir, Love, Pamela, her marriage “hell began” after Tommy was arrested for spousal abuse in February 1998. She claimed that her drummer husband kicked her in the back while she was holding Dylan in her arms.

“I still couldn’t believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night,” she wrote, adding, “We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies.”

Pam filed for divorce just two days later. The “Kickstart My Heart” rocker ultimately pleaded no contest to one charge of felony spousal abuse and was sentenced to six months in jail and three years’ probation. He was also ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex.

According to the blonde bombshell, her divorce from Tommy was “the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of [her] life.”

The pair rekindled their relationship various times throughout the following years, including in June 2008 when Tommy told Rolling Stone that they had moved in together.

“We’ve only given it a try 800 times – 801, here we go,” he told the outlet at the time. “Pamela and the kids have moved in with me. It’s awesome. It’s definitely working.”

Tommy was single for another decade after their failed reconciliation before marrying his current wife, Brittany Furlan, on Valentine’s Day in 2019. As for Pam, she has been married five times since her divorce from Tommy.

Keep scrolling to meet all of Pamela Anderson’s ex-husbands.