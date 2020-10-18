Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan made headlines after he was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend during a domestic altercation. Keep scrolling below to learn more about Bryan and his arrest details.

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan?

Bryan, 39, is an actor who is best known for her role on the 90s sitcom Home Improvement. He played Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Tim Allen‘s character, Tim Taylor.

Why Was Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested?

Bryan was arrested on Friday, October 16 in Eugene, Oregon. He was booked at 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, with a felony charge of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with making a report, according to Lane County arrest records.

His arrest stems from an incident at an apartment complex in Eugene, according to TMZ. Neighbors called the cops because of an alleged altercation that had taken place and when Eugene police officers showed up, they found Zach sitting outside of his apartment unit. His girlfriend, who was the alleged victim of the assault, had left to stay with a friend.

Bryan had allegedly gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, 27, and it became physical. His girlfriend claimed at one point, Bryan put his hands around her throat and choked her. She also alleged Bryan tried to take her phone away when she tried to call 911 before she was able to escape. According to the Associated Press, his girlfriend denied medical assistance.

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan’s Wife?

Just two weeks before his arrest, Bryan announced his split from wife Carly Matros, who he wed in 2007.

“Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in early October. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you [sad face emoji].”

How Many Kids Does Zachery Ty Bryan Have?

Bryan and Matros share four children — Taylor, Gemma, Jordana and Pierce.