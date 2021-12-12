A cousin’s support. Amy King (née Duggar) spoke out about her cousin Jana Duggar one day after news broke of her endangering the welfare of a minor charge.

“I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong,” Amy, 35, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, December 11. “This couldn’t have been intentional. Thank God the child was OK and found!”

“I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out,” Amy continued in her statement. “Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes! It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you.”

Jana, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor on Friday, December 10, the Elms Springs, Arkansas district clerk confirmed to In Touch. The alleged incident occurred on September 9 and the charge was filed the next day, according to a citation report obtained by In Touch. The former Counting On star then pleaded not guilty on September 23, and her hearing is now scheduled for January 10, 2022.

Amy’s followers also noticed that she had previously clapped back at Jana’s best friend Laura DeMasie on Instagram underneath a post from December 3. Amy posted a picture with her son, Daxton King, and her mother, Deanna Duggar, which she captioned, “Thankful for you and how you taught me it’s OK to express my emotions.”

Courtesy of Amy King/Instagram

A social media user then shared their opinion in a comment: “Everything you say does not have to be a passive-aggressive dog at others,” to which Laura, 36, agreed by writing “Amen.” Unwilling to let it go, Amy wrote, “@masiespace I will speak the truth and inform everyone how IBLP is harmful and destructive.”

Aside from her cousin, Jana’s brothers Jason and James Duggar also expressed their empathy toward the home remodeler.

James, 20, posted a photo of his sister via Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 11, with the caption “I support Jana Duggar.” Jason, 21, then posted the same snap to his Stories and added “Bro same” to the photo.

Official details regarding the Jana’s alleged incident have not been released. However, the news came right on the heels of the Duggar family’s drama regarding Josh Duggar. He was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography on Thursday, December 9.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have not commented on their daughter’s criminal charge, but they shared a statement onto their blog about their son’s verdict.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” the couple wrote. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material].”

Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, also said they would “never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children.”