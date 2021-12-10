Josh Duggar has been placed in solitary confinement for “safety reasons” after being found guilty of child porn charges, In Touch can confirm.

“He has his own small cell and is away from other criminals,” a source tells In Touch in an update on Friday, December 10, one day after a judge convicted the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting alum, 33, of two counts of possessing and receiving CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material] following his arrest in April 2021.

An attorney for Josh did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment, and a staff member for the Washington County Correctional Facility could neither confirm nor deny Josh being placed in solitary confinement.

Josh is going to be held at the Washington County Correctional Facility until he receives his sentence, although a court date has not yet been set. The former car salesman faces up to 20 years behind bars and $250,000 in fines for each count.

While Josh remains behind bars until his sentencing hearing, his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), appears to be keeping a brave face for their seven children.

Anna, 33, who welcomed baby No. 7 with her spouse of more than a decade in October 2021, is “completely devastated,” another insider previously told In Touch exclusively following his incarceration. Despite her attempts to console Josh throughout the trial, “her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt,” the insider added about how she is coping with the verdict. “She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”

“The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst,” a third source told In Touch about the Duggars’ reactions to his crimes. “The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”

