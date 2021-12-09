Josh Duggar reportedly told wife Anna Duggar (née Keller) that he “loved” her before being taken into custody following a guilty verdict in his child pornography trial.

Josh, 33, was “teary-eyed” and “solemn,” according to a report from The Sun after a judge convicted the former 19 Kids and Counting star with one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, December 9. His dad, Jim Bob Duggar, was apparently trying to console Anna, 33, while she appeared “completely stoic” throughout the process.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The former TV personality now faces up to 20 years behind bars on each count and will be sentenced at a later date.

The ex-political activist was arrested without bail on the child pornography charges back in April. During his arraignment, he entered a not guilty plea and was released on bond in May.

At the time, Josh had been accused of “using the internet to download child sexual abuse material,“ the U.S. The Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas shared in a press release. “Duggar possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Shortly before his legal troubles made headlines, Anna announced she was pregnant with their seventh child. The pair, who have been married since September 2008, welcomed a daughter named Madyson in October 2021. Anna announced the news on November 16.

Courtesy Anna Duggar/Instagram

The couple had been putting on a brave face and united front throughout the proceedings. Anna and Josh were photographed walking into the courthouse together on several occasions and holding hands ahead of his pretrial hearing.

Up until recently, Josh had been staying with his appointed third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, and had unlimited access to his children under the condition that Anna was present and was only permitted to leave the Rebar home to attend church, work, legal appointments and to seek medical care.

Now that he has been found guilty, Josh will remain in custody until his sentencing which is expected to happen in around four months, according to Fayetteville TV station KNWA.