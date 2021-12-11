In the wake of Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict, TLC has removed all Counting On episodes from their website and TLC Go app, In Touch can confirm.

Prior to the change, TLC canceled the Duggar family’s long-running series back in June 2021, just two months after Josh, 33, was arrested in Arkansas on April 29.

TLC

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

Counting On premiered in 2015, having aired for 11 seasons, and was a spinoff to 19 Kids and Counting, which was on the network from 2008 to 2015.

At the height of Josh’s arrest drama earlier this year, TLC also addressed the former political activist’s legal woes in a separate statement.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” their statement read, pointing out the Duggar family’s previous show was also defunct following his past molestation scandal. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

Josh has now been convicted of two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography as of Thursday, December 9, and is in solitary confinement at the Washington County Correctional Facility until his sentencing. “He has his own small cell and is away from other criminals,” an insider told In Touch.

Shutterstock

Due to the severity of his charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

Josh’s conviction has rocked his family to the core, another source told In Touch exclusively, revealing his latest scandal has torn the family apart.

“The family prayed and prayed, but also braced themselves for the worst,” the insider says following the verdict. “[Michelle Duggar] and [Jim Bob Duggar] are trying to stay strong, praying for Josh, [Anna Duggar (née Keller)] and their grandkids. The family is rallying, but some of the kids can’t forgive their brother Josh for what he did. They’re horrified that he didn’t get help sooner.”