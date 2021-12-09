Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issued a statement after their eldest son, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material],” wrote the Counting On alums via their family blog on Thursday, December 9.

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support,” Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55, continued. “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

Their statement comes after Josh, 33, was convicted by a jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and taken into police custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later time.

Several of the Duggar family members were in attendance throughout the trial, with some serving as potential witnesses while others stayed as spectators.

Derick Dillard had been an unwavering support to wife Jill Dillard (née Duggar) during the court proceedings, later speaking out about the guilty verdict on the couple’s own family blog.

“Today was difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation. We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse,” the father of two wrote. “Nobody is above the law. It applies equally to everybody, no matter your wealth, status, associations, gender, race or any other factor. Today, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made that clear in their verdict.”

Josh’s wife of 13 years, Anna, was said to have been “completely stoic” throughout the process, but an insider told In Touch exclusively that behind closed doors the mother of seven is “completely devastated” for all of those impacted.

“Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt,” the source explained. “She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”