Anna Duggar (nee Keller) was “stoic” at husband Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, a new report details, revealing her reaction to his guilty charges.

The mom of seven, 33, was reportedly comforted by father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar after a judge convicted Josh, 33, of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, December 9. Josh reportedly told Anna he “loved” her before being taken into custody.

Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock

Anna’s demeanor was described as “stoic” according to The Sun, indicating she was accepting of the outcome without complaining or showing emotion.

Josh and Anna have been together for more than a decade and share seven kids together. The former 19 Kids and Counting couple met at a homeschooling convention and began courting soon after, going on to marry in September 2008.

Prior to his arrest, she announced a pregnancy and later welcomed baby No. 7, a daughter named Madyson, in October 2021.

Throughout the years, they have gone through many highs and lows. In 2015, the pair weathered a public cheating scandal after it was discovered that he used AshleyMadison.com, a site known for promoting infidelity.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife,” Josh shared in a statement at the time. “I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living,” the disgraced TV personality continued. “Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.”

The Sun/News Licensing/MEGA

Anna later broke her silence about the scandal during the Jill & Jessa: Counting On TLC special that aired in December 2015. “I knew that my only hope was to cling to my faith, because I knew that if I went with what I was feeling, then I would turn a mess into a disaster,” she said. “I was praying to God to help me know how to respond to this. I didn’t know what to do … but I hoped that God would give [us the] help and the wisdom that we needed to take the next step.”

After Josh was found guilty of child porn charges on December 9, 2021, he is now awaiting sentencing and will remain in police custody until the date is set.