RIP. Amy Roloff revealed her rescue dog, Felix, died in August ahead of her wedding to Chris Marek.

“This is a hard post for me. I’m not even sure what to say. My little fella Felix fell suddenly ill and [passed] away the Thursday before our wedding in August,” the Little People, Big World star, 57, revealed via Instagram on October 14.

“With my wedding two days away, I didn’t have time to grieve. I was devastated and couldn’t believe he was gone. After a month and a half, I’m still so sad. I miss him so much,” the author continued. “Felix, you will always be the best dog and furry friend. You were loved and always will be.” She added the hashtags, “#myrescuedog #loveyouforever #hewassixyearsold #bestdogsever,” and, “#willmissyou.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

The surprising post comes nearly two months after Amy and her now-husband Chris tied the knot. The pair said “I do” surrounded by friends and family on Saturday, August 28, at Roloff Farms.

Her daughter-in-law Tori Roloff shared snaps from the celebration via Instagram at the time, writing, “Congratulations Mimi and Chris!” In one photo, the bride cradled granddaughter Lilah, 2, while looking at a field of pink flowers. Amy wore a gorgeous lace gown while her groom opted for a chic black suit.

According to Tori’s Instagram Story, Amy’s children and grandchildren were in attendance at the rustic-themed nuptials. Cousins Jackson, 4, and Ember, 3, served as the ring bearer and flower girl, respectively.

One person who was noticeably absent from her big day, however? Matt Roloff. Amy’s ex-husband enjoyed a relaxing weekend getaway with girlfriend Caryn Chandler instead.

“Dropped the keys to the farm in Chris’ hands last night … then after [a] short 90 min drive … started having up close and personal wildlife adventure on the Oregon coast,” the Against Tall Odds author, 60, clarified on social media. Matt revealed he and Caryn went to visit friends Keith and Robin in their “newly constructed amazing home.”

Fans previously watched the moment when Amy and Chris decided to tie the knot on her former property in a June episode of LPBW.

“Initially, when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we would invite him and Caryn to join us, if they’d like to, you know, no obligation,” Chris said. “But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy.”

Matt, who was married to Amy for 27 years, said he had no hard feelings about not attending.

“We had a conversation and he goes, ‘Are you going to be offended if we don’t invite you to the wedding?’ [I said,] ‘Absolutely not, let’s just take it off the table, make it simple,'” the TLC star explained.

Amy and Matt announced they were getting a divorce in June 2015. The exes share four kids: twins Zach and Jeremy, 31, daughter Molly, 28, and son Jacob, 24.