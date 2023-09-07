Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath seemingly shaded her former best friend and sister-in-law Moriah Plath while penning a lengthy social media post about friendship.

“Types of people to hang on to: Platonic soulmates. Read-together-in-silence friends. The person you feel safe to ugly cry in front of. The person you feel safe to fall asleep next to,” Olivia, 25, captioned a selfie with two friends via Instagram on Wednesday, September 6. “The person you feel safe to be your full, messy self around. Your chosen family.”

The TLC personality continued to list qualities she looks for in friends, including “people who aren’t afraid to love openly,” those that “aren’t afraid to tell the truth” and “people who aren’t afraid to stand up for what’s right, even if it makes them less liked.”

“Someone who invites your inner child out to play. Anyone who you’d run through the airport for. Anyone who would run through the airport for you,” Olivia continued. “The hopeful. The endlessly kind. The goofy-hearted. Beautiful minds. Gentle souls.”

Olivia also noted she wants to surround herself with “people who inspire you to dream bigger” and “people who remind you that you’re not alone.”

The lengthy caption concluded with the reality star encouraging her fans to hold their good friend “close” and “love them hard.” She added, “My eyes and heart are brimming with love for all of the above people in my life. I’m so lucky.”

Shortly after Olivia shared the post, fans rushed to the comments section to wonder if the caption was a jab at Moriah, 21, and Micah Plath.

“Micah and Moriah have conveniently forgotten how much you did for them,” one fan wrote. You’re a businesswoman who owns her own company. You don’t need that nonsense.”

Olivia shared the post just one day after the season 5 premiere on Tuesday, September 5. In the episode, Olivia and her husband, Ethan Plath, learned that Moriah secretly moved out of their shared home while they were in Europe.

“I don’t know how this is gonna play out,” Moriah explained about the decision. “But I do know when it comes to Olivia, I don’t feel even guilty at all for just saying, ‘Hey look. You were my best friend for a while, I love you, I wish you the best, but I don’t wanna be a part of it anymore.’ It’s sad, it’s really really sad, especially because I know that by me ending my relationship with Olivia, I probably won’t have a relationship with Ethan for a while. But this is what I needed.”

TLC

The former friends’ relationship hit a breaking point when Olivia accused Kim Plath of using Ethan’s credit card during season 4. After the episode aired in August 2022, Moriah, Micah, 22 and their siblings Lydia and Isaac issued a statement on social media that defended their mother and claimed their sister-in-law wasn’t telling the “the full story.”

“I think that my siblings’ reaction to what Olivia said, you know, might just be a desperate attempt to keep some type of a sense of family and togetherness when it’s clearly being split hard right down the center,” Ethan, 25, continued, noting that Kim, 51, and Barry Plath’s divorce had also created tension within the family. “But the fact of the matter is, what Olivia said happened. There’s no disputing that, and it was a problem. And me and Olivia and my mom worked it out in a way that I felt made amends for what was wrong.”