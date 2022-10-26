After 24 years of marriage, Welcome to Plathville stars Kim Plath and Barry Plath shocked fans when they announced their decision to split during season 4 of the TLC series — but have they filed for divorce? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Barry and Kim’s separation.

When Did Kim Plath and Barry Plath Announce Their Separation?

Kim and Barry Plath first announced their decision to split in June 2022.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People in a joint statement on June 28. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Why Did Kim Plath and Barry Plath Break Up?

During season 4 of the TLC series, the former couple revealed they had been living separately for “a while.”

The mom of 10 stayed in a rental property as she told her husband she wasn’t “happy” during a June 2022 episode. Meanwhile, Barry felt “betrayed” by his wife.

“One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy,” he told Kim. In a confessional, Kim explained that she tried to talk to her husband about their marital issues in the past, but he ignored their problems.

“Now it’s gotten to the point where I’m ready to leave the marriage, now he cares,” she told the cameras. “But I feel like if I was really worth it, he would have listened earlier.”

Following Kim’s departure from the family home, Barry assumed the role of a single parent and took care of their younger children.

Did Kim Plath and Barry Plath File for Divorce?

In Touch can confirm Kim nor Barry has filed for divorce as of October 26.

How Many Kids Do Kim Plath and Barry Plath Have?

Kim and Barry share 10 kids together: Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Mercy and Joshua.