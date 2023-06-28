Loving the skin she’s in! Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath ​(née Meggs) may have been raised and married into a conservative Christian family, but that doesn’t stop the TV personality from wearing the cutest bikinis and flexing her gorgeous body online.

When she’s not starring on the TLC show alongside husband Ethan Plath and mother-in-law Kim Plath, Olivia likes to experience the world and travel to different countries. The Virginia native went on a vacation to Peru in 2022 and shared what her trip was like via Instagram alongside photos of her in a gorgeous strapless rose-designed swimsuit.

“I’ve been home from Europe for a little over a month, and I’m already thinking; ‘Damn, I could absolutely go for another international trip right now,” she captioned the October 2018 snapshot. “When I saw inexpensive tickets for Peru, I couldn’t pass them up. I’m in a headspace right now where I just can’t seem to get enough of broadening my horizons and experiencing the world from other cultures’ perspectives [sic].”

Months prior, Olivia shared photos of a beach day she had with her friends in her ​previous home state, Florida. She and Ethan, who briefly split in 2021, moved to the Sunshine State after living with his family in Cairo, Georgia, for three years.

“These booty’s must be made of jelly ‘cause jam don’t shake like that. What an absolute ass-clapping day. Thrilled I got to spend it with the best peaches around [sic],” she captioned the September 2022 Instagram carousel filled with butt-shaking and bikini-filled content.

Fans and critics gathered in the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on her skin-baring post. While some people swooned over her fit body, others shamed her for sharing the “rebellious” photos.

“Can you tell me the point of grabbing her butt?” a fan asked, referring to a boomerang of Olivia gently tapping her friends behind in the ocean. “Is it just you going against everything you were taught as a rebellion? Seriously curious. Because this and the strip clubs and all of that just objectify women IMO!”

Olivia jokingly responded, “Look at what she’s wearing … she was clearly asking for it.”

It’s clear the bikini content isn’t disappearing from her social media accounts anytime soon, and we’re here for it! Keep scrolling to see Olivia’s hottest swimwear photos.