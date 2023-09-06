Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath admitted he felt “caught in the middle” of the drama between his siblings and his wife, Olivia Plath.

During the season 5 premiere on Tuesday, September 5, Ethan, 25, and Olivia, 25, returned home following a trip to Europe where they worked on their marital issues. Upon their arrival, the couple was shocked to learn that Ethan’s sister Moriah Plath had secretly moved out of their shared home in Tampa amid their family’s problems with Olivia.

Moriah, 21, explained in a confessional that she moved out of the home, which they also rented with Olivia’s brother Nathan Meggs, because it was the “best” option for her.

“I don’t know how this is gonna play out,” she said. “But I do know when it comes to Olivia, I don’t feel even guilty at all for just saying, ‘Hey look. You were my best friend for a while, I love you, I wish you the best, but I don’t wanna be a part of it anymore.’ It’s sad, it’s really really sad, especially because I know that by me ending my relationship with Olivia, I probably won’t have a relationship with Ethan for a while. But this is what I needed.”

Meanwhile, Ethan admitted he was in shock over Moriah’s decision to move. “I am very frustrated and genuinely surprised,” the TLC personality said in a confessional interview. “Moriah had told me before we left for Europe that she was gonna stay a couple weeks after I got back. But then something happens that she doesn’t like, packs up all her stuff, that does feel a little bit theatrical, if you will.”

He then noted that things were “sensitive” in his family due to his parents’ Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s divorce. Additionally, Olivia accused Kim, 51, of using Ethan’s credit card during season 4. After the episode aired in August 2022, Moriah and her siblings Micah, Lydia and Isaac issued a statement on social media that defended Kim and claimed Olivia wasn’t telling the “the full story.”

“I think that my siblings’ reaction to what Olivia said, you know, might just be a desperate attempt to keep some type of a sense of family and togetherness when it’s clearly being split hard right down the center,” Ethan continued. “But the fact of the matter is, what Olivia said happened. There’s no disputing that, and it was a problem. And me and Olivia and my mom worked it out in a way that I felt made amends for what was wrong.”

The episode concluded with Ethan and Olivia saying goodbye as he prepared to travel to Cairo, Georgia, to work on his cars for two months before their move to Minnesota. Olivia admitted she didn’t want him to leave, while she added she didn’t want to deal with the family drama by herself.

“This whole thing is definitely extremely frustrating,” Ethan said in a confessional about the situation. “I’m just so tired of all the nonsense. I almost can’t stand it.”

Fans will get to watch the family drama play out as season 5 of Welcome to Plathville airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.