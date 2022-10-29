Working on His Fitness! ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Barry Plath’s Transformation Through the Years: Photos

Welcome to Plathville star Barry Plath is working on his fitness amid his split from wife, Kim Plath.

While the father of 10 has no social media of his own, he made a rare appearance on his son Isaac Plath’s Instagram and viewers of the show noticed the TLC star’s visibly defined muscles in the new snap.

“Your father is looking good!” one fan commented under the October 2022 pic of the patriarch posing alongside his son and daughter Moriah Plath. Another wrote, “Single life is looking good on old dad! As a matter of fact, it appears it was just what he needed. He looks healthier and maybe even happier.”

The Georgia native’s fitness transformation follows his jump back into the dating game after news of the longtime couple’s split made headlines in June 2022.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People in a joint statement on June 28. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

During season 4 of the TLC series, the former couple revealed they had been living separately for “a while” before making the final decision. The mother of 10 later debuted her own weight loss transformation as after incorporating a new wellness routine, she revealed she “enjoyed being in her body a little more.”

“Raising 10 children over the course of 20 some years, I feel like in many ways, I kind of lost myself in that process,” she explained during a May 2022 episode. “And so now, I have been taking care of myself. Making it a priority to go the gym every day and I feel really good.”

However, it seems like the pair haven’t made any moves to begin the process legally. In Touch can confirm that neither Barry nor Kim has filed for divorce as of late October 2022.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Welcome to Plathville star Barry Plath’s fitness transformation.