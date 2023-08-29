Welcome to Plathville star Lydia Joy Plath is all grown up and looked unrecognizable in a new photo with older sister Moriah Plath.

“21,” Moriah, 21, captioned the carousel of photos via Instagram on Monday, August 28, tagging her younger sister’s Instagram handle. In the snaps, the TLC personality dressed in all black and posed with a striking red lip as she commemorated her 21st birthday. However, it was her younger sister in a body-hugging black dress that fans couldn’t stop talking about.

“OMG Lydia bloomed into a hottie! That family is full of good-looking people,” one follower wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Didn’t even recognize Lydia!! Stunning pictures!! You girls are both beautiful inside and out!!!”

Courtesy of Moriah Plath/Instagram

Lydia — daughter of Kim Plath and Barry Plath — is one of 10 kids. Fans have watched her step up to care for her younger siblings after her mother moved out of their family home following the couple’s June 2022 split.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People in a joint statement that month. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

​​Prior to their announcement, the pair’s marital struggles played out during season 4 of the TLC series. They revealed they had been living separately for “a while” after Kim told her husband she wasn’t “happy.”

That same month, Kim’s legal troubles surfaced after she was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Wakulla County, Florida, per an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol exclusively obtained by In Touch. After she subsequently consented to a blood test, results revealed that her blood alcohol content was double the legal limit of .08.

After turning herself in to authorities in October 2022 in connection to the June incident, she was then charged with a DUI with the description of property damage/personal injury and was released from jail the same day.

Her case was officially closed on March 8, 2023, after being found guilty, according to online records exclusively viewed by In Touch. The dance studio owner was given a fine of $963 and probation, plus 50 hours of community service. Online records show that she requested an extension to fulfill the owed amount. In addition to community service and the fine, Kim was required to complete a substance abuse evaluation as alcohol and drug testing.

While most of the large brood has remained close to their father since the split, Lydia has come to her mom’s defense in the past.

“We have an amazing mother and all love each other despite everything,” Lydia responded in June when asked by fans if Kim was a “bad mom.” “And not to mention, my older siblings have really grown a lot, and most definitely stand up for our mother now!”