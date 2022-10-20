Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath was arrested on a warrant for a driving under the influence (DUI) charge in Wakulla County, Florida, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“She came to the Sheriff’s Office to turn herself in on a warrant from outside of our agency,” a Public Information Officer for the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office told In Touch in a statement on Thursday, October 20. Under the DUI’s description according to documents exclusively obtained by In Touch, the charge includes property damage/personal injury.

The October 20 warrant arrest was in relation to the TLC star’s drunk driving incident on June 10, In Touch exclusively confirmed. Plath, 50, was initially charged with careless driving under the case type “traffic infraction” in Wakulla County in Crawford, Florida, according to court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. The charge was then updated on September 8 to a pending DUI charge.

This wasn’t the first time she has had a run-in with the law despite previously living a strict lifestyle. On April 7, 1991, Plath received a citation for “possession of open container in motor vehicle,” In Touch can confirm. According to Florida law, an “open container” pertains to an alcoholic beverage. Plath, who was 19 years old at the time, was the passenger in the car and was found guilty. The case is currently closed.

Courtesy of Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office

During a previous episode of the hit reality series, Plath opened up to daughter Moriah Plath about her past home life and why she had strict rules for her children against drinking alcohol in her household. In addition to Moriah, Plath also shares children Ethan, Micah, Lydia, Hosanna and Isaac with now-estranged husband Barry Plath.

“I grew up with a single alcoholic mother,” she confessed to her eldest daughter. “I didn’t have a family. I didn’t have a home life. I didn’t have a dad. I had a mom when she was there, and she was sober, but for the most part, I raised myself. I have tried really hard to make sure you have a family to grow up in.”

After Plath attended college, she and Barry, 54, formed a negative perception on college life, labeling it as solely “drinking and partying,” which is why they did not support Moriah’s dreams to continue her education.

In a previous episode, Plath visited a college with Moriah and revealed that she was once in a sorority.

“I went through some rough times in college because of my wildness,” the mother of seven recalled during a confessional. “Driving when I was drunk and waking up in the car parked weird on the lawn, passed out. You know, taking drugs and driving across town at 3 o’clock in the morning.”

When she finished going through the memories of her college years, Plath reflected on how different her fate could have been had she stayed on the same path.

“I could have died so many different ways when I was in college, and by God’s grace, I came out of it, and he saved me and I live a different life now,” she noted. “But to me, the better thing would be for her to not have to experience all of the junk that I’ve experienced.”